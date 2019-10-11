Seven people were crushed to death when a private bus ran over them in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Friday morning, reported IANS. The driver of the bus is absconding, said the police.

The accident took place when the victims – four women and three children – were sleeping on a pavement near Ganga ghat in Bulandshar’s Narora town.

The victims were on a pilgrimage, and were returning Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, reported Hindustan Times. The deceased were from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. They were part of a group of 56 people, who began their journey from Mohanpura in Uttar Pradesh.

The victims reportedly got off the bus to sleep on the pavement when the driver stopped for a break around 2.50 am. The accident took place around 4 am. All bodies have been sent for post mortem.

More details are awaited.

