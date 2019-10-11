The police on Friday detained five Tibetans who were protesting against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit outside the ITC Grand Chola hotel in Chennai, PTI reported.

This came hours before Xi and Modi will meet for their second informal summit in the coastal town of Mamallapuram near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The Chinese president, who arrived in Chennai this afternoon, is scheduled to stay at the ITC Grand Chola.

The five students breached a police cordon and shouted slogans demanding independence for Tibet, Hindustan Times reported. They also held “Free Tibet” flags.

#WATCH Chennai: Police detained Tibetan activists who were protesting outside the ITC Grand Chola Hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive later today. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/fgJkQyX0gs — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

The prime minister arrived in Chennai around 11 am, and was received by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Security measures were beefed up in the state with the traffic police announcing major route changes within Chennai city limits and the outskirts. The routes were closed for heavy vehicles on both the days of the summit. Fishing has also reportedly been banned for four days from Thursday onward from Kottivakkam in Chennai to Kadapakkam, located beyond Mamallapuram. Security has also been heightened along the coast, and several patrol vehicles have been deployed.

PM Shri @narendramodi reaches Chennai, Tamil Nadu for 2nd informal summit with President of China Xi Jinping. #TNWelcomesModi pic.twitter.com/ulttTvY8VC — BJP (@BJP4India) October 11, 2019

