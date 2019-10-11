The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for this efforts to end the country’s conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

“The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is also meant to recognise all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions,” the committee added. “In close cooperation with Isaias Afwerki, the president of Eritrea, this year’s Peace Laureate Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles of a peace agreement to end the long “no peace, no war” stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said that it believes it is now that Abiy Ahmed’s efforts deserve recognition and need encouragement. The committee added that it hoped the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will strengthen Prime Minister Abiy in his important work for peace and reconciliation.

On Thursday, the Swedish Academy announced the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and the 2019 prize to Austrian author Peter Handke. The day before, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for John B Goodenough, M Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino.

Among the bookmakers’ favourites for the peace prize this year were environmental activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, according to The Guardian.

Yazidi Kurdish human rights activist Nadia Murad and gynaecologist Denis Mukwege from Democratic Republic of Congo were the winners in 2018. Murad and Mukwege were chosen for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

