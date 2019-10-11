A court in Delhi issued a production warrant against former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, PTI reported. The agency had approached the court to seek Chidambaram’s custody as it needs to interrogate him.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed that Chidambaram be produced before the Enforcement Directorate at 3 pm on October 14. The Congress leader has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 in the case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation.

INX media case: A special court in Delhi orders production of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Enforcement Directorate case. Court has issued production of P Chidambaram on 14th Oct at 3 pm. https://t.co/IJaaM6UxyX — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

The case

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. The former owners of INX Media reportedly told the investigating agencies that Chidambaram had asked them to meet his son and help him with his business.

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time. The agency has submitted purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to Karti Chidambaram, claiming that these emails will “prove offences committed”.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and was taken to Tihar jail on September 5.

