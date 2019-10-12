India and China began delegation-level talks at a resort near Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning. India’s delegation included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Modi said the Wuhan summit last year had led to a “new momentum and trust” in India-China relations, and that the “Chennai connect” would be the start of a new era in India-China cooperation. He noted that China and Tamil Nadu had deep cultural and trade relations.

“The first informal summit between India and China last year in Wuhan led to fresh stability in our relations and gave a fresh momentum,” he added. “Strategic communication between our two countries has also increased.”

“The Wuhan spirit instilled a new momentum and trust in our relations and today’s ‘Chennai connect’ is the start of a new era in India-China relations,” Modi added.

Xi Jinping thanked Modi for the hospitality extended to the Chinese delegation. “Yesterday prime minister as you said, you and I had engaged in candid conversations like friends, heart to heart discussions on bilateral relations,” Xi said. “We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. My colleagues and I have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us.”

On Friday, Xi and Modi had held discussions for nearly two and a half hours over dinner. They discussed terrorism, bilateral relations, investments and trade among several topics, with the Ministry of External Affairs describing the first day of the informal summit as “highly productive”. The two leaders had pledged to together ensure that radicalisation and terrorism do not affect the multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies of China and India.

The dinner took place in the Shore Temple complex after attending a cultural show there. Earlier in the evening, Modi had received Xi at the Arjuna’s Penance monument, after which they visited Krishna’s Butter Ball and the Five Chariots complex. Monuments in the historical Mamallapuram town form a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Earlier this week, India was upset with China after Xi, in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing, said China was keeping a watch on the situation in Kashmir. India had said Kashmir was its internal matter and not for others to comment on. There was no official word on whether the topic came up during the discussions on Friday.

This is the second informal summit between the two leaders after the one in Wuhan city of China in April 2018.