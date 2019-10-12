The West Bengal Police on Saturday detained two more people in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old school teacher, his pregnant wife and their eight-year-old son, PTI reported.

Bandhu Prakash Pal, his wife Beauty and son Angan were found lying dead at their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on October 8. The Bharatiya Janata Party had claimed that the deceased school teacher was a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. RSS state Secretary Jishnu Basu also claimed that Pal was a member of his organisation, and used to attend a weekly meeting.

However, the police said that prima facie evidence suggested that there was no political angle to the murders, which had been carried out due to personal enmity. A team of Criminal Investigation Department officers also visited the scene of the crime on Saturday, the police said.

Pal’s family members have denied that he was connected to politics in any way. Instead, a diary note found at the spot suggested serious differences in the family. “We have detained two more persons in the case. A total of four persons have been detained, two [have] been let off after questioning,” an unidentified senior police officer said.

