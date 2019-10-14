At least 10 people died in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Monday morning after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast. More than 30 people were injured in the incident in Waleedpur village, reported Hindustan Times.

“As per District Magistrate of Mau, the death toll in the blast stands at 10,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told PTI. He added that some others were suspected to be trapped under the rubble. Teams of police and fire brigade are at the spot to carry out rescue operations.

The incident took place around 7.30 am, said the police. An unidentified officer said that prima facie it appeared that there was a leakage that caused the cylinder blast.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed the district officials to ensure speedy assistance to all the injured and the families of the victims, according to NDTV. “He [Adityanath] has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM and SP and all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons,” said Awasthi.

7 dead and 15 injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast at a home in Mohammadabad, Mau. Several feared trapped. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cFr7Q0pEr4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.