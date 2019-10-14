At least 12 people died and six were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Monday morning after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast, PTI reported.

“12 bodies are in mortuary,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told PTI. “Six injured persons are in the hospital. NDRF team from Varanasi is on the way to the spot.”

Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said debris was being removed from the spot of the blast. “The adjoining area has been vacated so that no further loss of life takes place,” he said. “A couple of houses in the neighbourhood were also damaged and have developed cracks due to the blast. Rescue work is going on.”

The incident took place around 7.30 am, said the police. An unidentified officer said that prima facie it appeared that there was a leakage that caused the cylinder blast.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed the district officials to ensure speedy assistance to all the injured and the families of the victims, according to NDTV. “He [Adityanath] has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM and SP and all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons,” said Awasthi.

7 dead and 15 injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast at a home in Mohammadabad, Mau. Several feared trapped. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cFr7Q0pEr4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2019

