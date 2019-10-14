West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, who is set to be to the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“Heartiest congratulations to Sourav Ganguly for being unanimously elected BCCI President,” Banerjee tweeted. “Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB [Cricket Association of Bengal] President. Looking forward to a great new innings.”

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also congratulated Ganguly. “Legendary cricketer, prince of Kolkata became new prince of BCCI,” he tweeted. “Congratulations Saurav Ganguly. Best of luck for new inning.”

Although a formal announcement has not been made, Ganguly was seen at the council’s office in Mumbai on Monday afternoon where he is expected to file his nomination, ANI reported. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, who is set to become the BCCI secretary, was also seen along with the former India team captain.

October 14 is reportedly the last date to file the nominations, but no election is likely to be held as Ganguly’s appointment is set to emerge unopposed, according to NDTV. On Monday, he said it’s a “great opportunity for me to do something good” and asked people to wait till 3 pm for the announcement.

“Obviously, it’s a great feeling as I have played for the country and captained the country,” he said, according to PTI. “And I am taking over at a time when the BCCI has not been in greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot.”

