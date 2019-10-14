Suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir killed a truck driver in the state’s Shopian district on Monday, NDTV reported, quoting unidentified police officials. The truck driver, identified as Shrief Khan, was transporting apples.

The suspected militants also beat the owner of the orchard from which the apples had been plucked. The Jammu-bound truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was set on fire, PTI reported.

The police said one of the militants involved in the murder is reported to be from Pakistan. An operation has been launched in the area to trace the suspected militants, ANI reported.

The incident came on a day the state administration restored postpaid mobile phone connections. Mobile phone connections were snapped hours before the Centre revoked the the state’s special constitutional status on August 5, and split it into two Union Territories.

