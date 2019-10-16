Militants shot dead a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, said the police. The labourer has been identified as Sethi Kumar Sagar who worked at a brick kiln in Nehama, reported ANI.

This is the second civilian killing in the region in less than two days. On October 14, a truck driver from Rajasthan was shot dead in Shopian. Suspected militants had also set his truck on fire. The truck driver, identified as Shrief Khan, was transporting apples. The police said one of the militants involved in the murder was reported to be from Pakistan.

Militants have been targeting labourers who have come from outside the state to create fear among them and disrupt trade, according to NDTV.

The attack on the Rajasthan truck driver came the day the state administration restored postpaid mobile phone connections. Mobile phone connections were cut hours before the Centre revoked the the state’s special constitutional status on August 5, and split it into two Union Territories.

