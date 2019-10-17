Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy stoked a row this week by raising questions over Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s Indian roots. The governor asked where the economist was born and why his middle name was “Vinayak”. Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

“I have two fundamental questions,” he posted in a tweet in Bengali on Tuesday. “Where was Abhijit Banerjee born? Many are saying Kolkata, others saying Dhule in Maharashtra. His mother is Marathi and father Bengali, late Dipak Banerjee. The tradition in Maharashtra is to use father’s name as the middle name. Then his [Dipak Banerjee’s] middle name should have been Dipak [then] why is it Vinayak?”

On Monday, hours after Banerjee was announced as one of the recipients of the Nobel Prize, Roy had posted a congratulatory tweet, saying that he felt “proud as an Indian and Kolkatan”. In another post, the governor said he had never heard of Banerjee before, but it could be because Roy was not an economist.

He said that the Nobel laureate’s “Indian blood” made him proud. “After all, even Zionist Jews are proud of Karl Marx!” he tweeted. Socialist revolutionary Marx, who was ethnically a Jew, had anti-Semitic views.

Roy also used it as an opportunity to criticise the Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme called NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana), which Banerjee helped conceptualise. “Thankfully Banerjee and Duflo did not get the prize for NYAY. I am told he got it for some good experimental work, not anything fundamental,” the Meghalaya governor said, adding that he believed NYAY was a “crazy and harebrained” scheme. “Even the progenitor of that scheme isn’t mentioning it any more,” he added.

Roy’s questions irked social media users, who described it as a “bit immature”.

Mr. Roy assuming that you have asked this question out of curiosity and no ulterior motive, would it not have been more convenient for you to get this information out from one of your innumerable 'sarkari' sources in the govt. A bit immature for your age I must say. — souvik ghosh (@souvik_sg) October 16, 2019

Why is it so important and why now? Is it good taste? — Swapan Basu (@swapanbasuBEC) October 17, 2019

He was born in Dhule or Dhulia in Maharashtra and his mother Nirmala Patankar wanted to have a middle name as Vinayak.



It is not name in Maharashtrian style with father’s name in between. — Sumit k roy (@sumitkroy51) October 15, 2019

I read one of the books written by the couple"Poor Economics".Very well written. We should make these types of books compulsory in schools and colleges rather than cut and dried text books which no one enjoys. — DB (@DB05392179) October 14, 2019

Sir you should write more often, and quicker. That way Whatsapp university graduates get work to do — afc (@filcord_goa) October 15, 2019

Sir u r absolutely right.....

Bt it is also Right that he helps to make NYAY scheme........so u can't deny his contribution to NYAY,,,,, — Rabiul Sekh (@RABIULS58260761) October 14, 2019

