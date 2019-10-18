Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari was on Friday shot dead in Lucknow, Dainik Bhaskar reported. Tiwari was taken to a local hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tiwari was attacked inside his office in Khurshidbagh area in Lucknow, The Times of India reported. Two of the assailants had tea at his office, then drew a pistol from a box of sweets and shot him. The unidentified assailants fled after shooting the Hindu Mahasabha leader.

The Lucknow Police have launched an operation to nab the culprits. The police are using mobile phone call details and surveillance equipment to trace the killers.

More details are awaited.

