An Indian tourist in Bhutan was detained briefly by the police on Friday after he stood on the dome of a sacred Buddhist monument, The Bhutanese reported. The tourist, identified as Abhijit Ratan Hajare from Maharashtra, was released after he apologised in writing.

In a video widely shared on social media, Hajare is seen climbing on top of the National Memorial Chorten in Dochula, 20 km from the country’s Capital Thimphu. A chorten is an important Buddhist monument symbolising Buddha’s presence.

Hajare was part of a group of bikers headed by a Bhutanese. The incident took place when the group was arranging parking space for the bikes at Dochula. The Bhutanese team leader was reportedly unaware about the incident.

Update: According to the RBP the Indian tourist Abhijit Ratan Hajare has been let go after he apologized for his behavior in writing citing ignorance.

Update: According to the RBP the Indian tourist Abhijit Ratan Hajare has been let go after he apologized for his behavior in writing citing ignorance.

A factor was that for any legal charge to be applied under the penal code he would have to have destroyed or damaged the stupa.

So the biker guy is an Indian tourist from Maharashtra Abhijit Ratan Hajare while the guy on the ladder is a local Bhutanese carpenter Jambay who was repairing the Stupa.



Shameful and disappointing on both counts. https://t.co/MZSgllO3Wo — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) October 18, 2019

Hajare reportedly climbed on top of the dome with the help of a Bhutanese carpenter identified as Jambhay, who was repairing the structure. The police are currently trying to locate him.

The images sparked outrage on social media.

As an Indian I am so sorry for this. https://t.co/oZPIYXSTsY — Nirupama Menon Rao, निरुपमा राउ, بینظیر (@NMenonRao) October 18, 2019

Hooligans from India disrespecting dochula pass chorten in Bhutan 😡😣😞

When will we learn to respect other?? It’s a shame on us @PMOIndia @narendramodi

Authorities please take action pic.twitter.com/dZSFryGYQW — Sreejith Nair (@Sreejit38928922) October 17, 2019

