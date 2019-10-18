Bhutan: Indian tourist detained for climbing atop sacred monument, released after issuing apology
Abhijit Ratan Hajare from Maharashtra climbed on top of the National Memorial Chorten in Dochula. He was part of a group of bikers.
An Indian tourist in Bhutan was detained briefly by the police on Friday after he stood on the dome of a sacred Buddhist monument, The Bhutanese reported. The tourist, identified as Abhijit Ratan Hajare from Maharashtra, was released after he apologised in writing.
In a video widely shared on social media, Hajare is seen climbing on top of the National Memorial Chorten in Dochula, 20 km from the country’s Capital Thimphu. A chorten is an important Buddhist monument symbolising Buddha’s presence.
Hajare was part of a group of bikers headed by a Bhutanese. The incident took place when the group was arranging parking space for the bikes at Dochula. The Bhutanese team leader was reportedly unaware about the incident.
Hajare reportedly climbed on top of the dome with the help of a Bhutanese carpenter identified as Jambhay, who was repairing the structure. The police are currently trying to locate him.
The images sparked outrage on social media.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.