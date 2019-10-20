The big news: Murdered Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s family cries foul, and nine other top stories
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad got bail in Ravidas Temple demolition protest case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kamlesh Tiwari’s family calls for NIA inquiry, says they do not trust anyone: They also claimed that he had made repeated requests for an upgrade in his security due to threats, but in vain.
- Britain PM Boris Johnson sends unsigned request to delay Brexit after losing House of Commons vote: The prime minister also sent another signed letter, where he said the delay would be a mistake.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail in connection with Ravidas Temple demolition protest: Azad, who was taken into custody along with 95 people, has been lodged in Tihar Jail since August on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly.
- Centre dismisses NSCN(IM)’s demand for separate flag, Constitution: The Centre’s interlocutor and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi accused the group of delaying peace negotiations.
- BSF files FIR against Bangladeshi border guards after killing of constable: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that the two sides were trying to peacefully resolve the dispute.
- In Haryana, Narendra Modi claims Congress destroyed India with wrong policies for 70 years: The prime minister also alleged that injustice was done to Jammu and Kashmir for seven decades.
- I-T finds undisclosed income of over Rs 500 crore in firms founded by religious leader Kalki Bhagwan: The undisclosed income covers unaccounted cash receipts of about Rs 409 crore. A total of Rs 43.9 crore in cash and dollars worth Rs 18 crore were also seized.
- Another PMC Bank depositor dies, family says they were unable to pay for his heart surgery: Murlidhar Dharra is the fourth person to die reportedly because of the crisis at the scam-ridden bank.
- Abhijit Banerjee responds to NYAY criticism, says he would have also helped BJP if it had asked him: Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics, also said that India’s GDP growth rate is likely to fall even lower than 5% in the coming quarters.
- CBI names Indrani Mukerjea in chargesheet against 14 persons in INX Media case, but will not try her: The chargesheet, filed before a special court in Delhi, said that Mukerjea had turned approver in the case and therefore been pardoned.