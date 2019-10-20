A look at the headlines right now:

Kamlesh Tiwari’s family calls for NIA inquiry, says they do not trust anyone: They also claimed that he had made repeated requests for an upgrade in his security due to threats, but in vain. Britain PM Boris Johnson sends unsigned request to delay Brexit after losing House of Commons vote: The prime minister also sent another signed letter, where he said the delay would be a mistake. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail in connection with Ravidas Temple demolition protest: Azad, who was taken into custody along with 95 people, has been lodged in Tihar Jail since August on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. Centre dismisses NSCN(IM)’s demand for separate flag, Constitution: The Centre’s interlocutor and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi accused the group of delaying peace negotiations. BSF files FIR against Bangladeshi border guards after killing of constable: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that the two sides were trying to peacefully resolve the dispute. In Haryana, Narendra Modi claims Congress destroyed India with wrong policies for 70 years: The prime minister also alleged that injustice was done to Jammu and Kashmir for seven decades. I-T finds undisclosed income of over Rs 500 crore in firms founded by religious leader Kalki Bhagwan: The undisclosed income covers unaccounted cash receipts of about Rs 409 crore. A total of Rs 43.9 crore in cash and dollars worth Rs 18 crore were also seized. Another PMC Bank depositor dies, family says they were unable to pay for his heart surgery: Murlidhar Dharra is the fourth person to die reportedly because of the crisis at the scam-ridden bank. Abhijit Banerjee responds to NYAY criticism, says he would have also helped BJP if it had asked him: Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics, also said that India’s GDP growth rate is likely to fall even lower than 5% in the coming quarters. CBI names Indrani Mukerjea in chargesheet against 14 persons in INX Media case, but will not try her: The chargesheet, filed before a special court in Delhi, said that Mukerjea had turned approver in the case and therefore been pardoned.