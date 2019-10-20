Two soldiers and a civilian were killed after a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday morning, PTI reported quoting the police. Three civilians were also injured in the firing.

The incident took place in Tanghar sector. Two houses were also damaged in the firing.

The Army said they had strongly retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. The Indian Army reportedly launched attacks on militant camps inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir opposite the Tangdhar sector, according to ANI. Cross-border firing along the international border in Kathua was also reported, according to NDTV.

More details are awaited.

In August, an Indian soldier was killed and four were injured in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. This came three days after an Indian soldier sustained fatal injuries as Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

India has brought up the matter of targeting civilians during these violations along the Line of Control with Pakistan, PTI reported, citing unidentified Army officials.

There were 296 cases of ceasefire violations in July, 307 in August, and 292 in September. Sixty-one cases of “calibre escalation”, which implied use of mortar and heavy weaponry, was also reported in the last month.

The central government said last month that 2,050 cases of unprovoked firing were reported till September that claimed 21 lives. A government spokesperson said several requests had been made to Pakistan to abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

