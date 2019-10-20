Two soldiers and a civilian were killed after a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday morning, PTI reported quoting the police. Three civilians were also injured in the firing.

The incident took place in Tanghar sector. Two houses were also damaged in the firing. The encounter is still under way and the Indian Army is retaliating, reported ANI.

More details are awaited.

In August, an Indian soldier was killed and four were injured in an alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. This came three days after an Indian soldier sustained fatal injuries as Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

