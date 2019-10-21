After a high-pitched electoral campaign by political parties, voting to 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, and bye-polls to two Lok Sabha constituencies and 51 Assembly seats spread across 17 states began at 7 am on Monday, ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh will have bye-polls for 11 seats, followed by six in Gujarat, five each in Bihar and Kerala, four each in Assam and Punjab, three in Sikkim, two each in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. Thirty of these 51 seats are currently held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, 12 by the Congress, and the rest by regional parties, PTI reported.

Tight security arrangements are in place, with deployment of more than three lakh personnel from state police and central forces in Maharashtra. Over 75,000 security personnel have been mobilised for polls in Haryana. The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged those eligible to turn up and vote in “record” numbers. “Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies,” the prime minister tweeted. “There are also bye-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers.”

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of the 288 Assembly seats while the saffron party and other allies are contesting the rest. The Congress is contesting 146 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party on 117 seats. There are 3,237 candidates in the fray from among a host of different parties, and eight crore people are eligible to vote in the polls.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, the BJP is locked in a tight contest with the Opposition Congress and the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party for the 90 Assembly seats. The state has over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders, and 19,578 polling stations have been set up.

