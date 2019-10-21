Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday cautioned Pakistan not to carry out or assist “terror activities” in India, PTI reported. The remark came a day after the Indian Army said it had destroyed three militant camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the deaths of two soldiers and a civilian during ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan will have to behave and stop these terror camps,” Malik said. “If it [Pakistan] does not behave, we will go deep inside and destroy these camps.” He added that stronger action than Sunday’s retaliatory attack would be taken.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Army had given an appropriate response to Pakistan’s alleged infiltration attempts. “Our Armed Forces have never been offensive on the Pakistani side,” he said. “We have never done the first firing.” Singh accused Pakistan of trying to “destabilise, weaken, and compromise” India’s integrity by supporting terrorism.

Relations between the two countries have been frayed ever since India decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. Islamabad responded to the move by downgrading diplomatic ties with India and suspending trade. It also raised the matter at international forums such as the United Nations General Assembly but most world powers called for dialogue to end the Kashmir conflict. India has repeatedly said Kashmir is its internal matter.

