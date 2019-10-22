The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order restraining the workers of state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited from continuing their ongoing strike, ANI reported. The court ordered the protestors to stop the disruption of the company’s daily activities.

The indefinite strike entered its second week on Monday. More than 20,000 workers in HAL’s nine units have been on strike since October 14, demanding wage revision on parity with executives. They have refused to accept an offer of partial increase, and vowed to extend the strike till they are provided an “amicable solution”.

In its petition in the High Court, the company questioned the legality of the strike, The Hindu reported. The HAL management called the strike “blatantly illegal” as the conciliation process was underway, and said it was losing about Rs 17 crore every day because of the protest.

HAL has around 11,000 contract workers and around 8,000 officers. The wage revision is due from January 1, 2017. The wages were last revised in 2012 for five years.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.