An Indian Army officer was killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after Pakistani troops allegedly resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and used small firearms along the Line of Control in Pooch and Rajouri districts, The Indian Express reported. The soldier, a junior commissioned officer, was deployed in Nowshera sector’s Kalal area.

The shelling began in Mendhar sector’s Balakote area around 1.20 pm, forcing the Army to retaliate, PTI reported. Two civilians were injured in the firing. One of them, identified as Phoolan Jan of Golad in Mendhar, was working at a maize field near her home.

People in villages struck by shells ran to their homes and underground bunkers. Students at some schools were left stranded, but they were evacuated by security personnel, said the administration officials. The Army also destroyed three unexploded mortar shells fired from across the border in the last two days.

The latest incident of alleged ceasefire violating came a day after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch’s Qasba and Kerni areas.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday that three militants were killed in an operation by Indian security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora in Pulwama district of the state. They added that arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspected militants. Their identities and political affiliations are being ascertained, and a search operation is underway.

The Army had destroyed three terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and hit Pakistan Army posts on Sunday evening, hours after two of its soldiers and a civilian were killed in an attack in Kupwara district. According to Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat, six to 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the attack. Pakistan dismissed his claim.

