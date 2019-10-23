The Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked nearly 200 people and arrested 33 of them for allegedly attacking policemen and damaging vehicles during the funeral procession of a man who had committed suicide, PTI reported. A police officer said seven policemen were injured in the attack on Tuesday.

Pancharam Rithadiya, 44, allegedly committed suicide last week by jumping in front of a running train at Tilak Nagar railway station, after being unable to locate his 17-year-old daughter, who had been missing for a few months. In his suicide note, he alleged that the police did not help him find his daughter. However, following his death, the Government Railway Police at Wadala registered an abetment to suicide offence against five persons.

During his funeral procession in Chembur on Tuesday, mourners allegedly hurled stones at the police and also vandalised a police van, according to Additional Commissioner of Police (East region) Lakhmi Gautam. “Seven police personnel, including four officers, were injured in the attack,” he added.

The protestors also damaged a taxi, a car, 10 to 12 motorcycles and three auto-rickshaws, another police official said.

“Till now, 33 people have been arrested,” Gautam said. “We are analysing the CCTV footage and some videos which have gone viral on social media to identify the others involved in the violence.” He added that the accused have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting and attempt to murder. They have also been booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

However, some eyewitnesses claimed that the mourners were outraged when one of the policemen shoved a woman with a stick.

