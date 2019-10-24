The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday looked set to retain the Satara Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra as three-time MP Udayanraje Bhosale, who switched over from the Sharad Pawar-led party to the Bharatiya Janata Party last month, trailed by a huge margin.

Bhosale won the seat for the first time as an NCP candidate in 2009. His defection to the BJP prompted the Election Commission to announce a bye-election in Satara just five months after the Lok Sabha elections. The election was held on Monday.

At 4 pm, Shriniwas Patil, the NCP candidate for the bye-election, led Bhosale by 87,093 votes. Bhosale is a descendant of medieval Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Last week, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had admitted at a rally in Pune that he had made “a mistake” by choosing Bhosale as the Lok Sabha candidate from Satara earlier this year.

Bhosale was not the only big defector from the Nationalist Congress Party to lose an election. Vaibhav Pichad lost the Akole Assembly seat on a BJP ticket. He had won it in 2014.

The other defectors to the ruling alliance, however, were in a better position and looked set to win. Former NCP leader and Satara MLA Shivendraraje Bhosale was ahead of the NCP candidate by over 21,000 votes. Kalidas Kolambkar, who moved from the Congress to the BJP, and Sandeep Ganesh Naik, who moved from the NCP to the BJP, were leading by significant margins in their constituencies. The MLAs had switched allegiances in July after resigning from the state Assembly.

Current trends show the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance winning around 160 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly while the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party together have managed to reach 100.

As results came in, Sharad Pawar said politicians who had defected from the Congress and his party were not accepted by the people.

