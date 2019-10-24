Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday won from Worli in South Mumbai on Thursday in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Yuva Sena president defeated Nationalist Congress Party candidate Suresh Mane by more than 67,000 votes.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance once again appeared set to form the government with a comfortable majority, Thackeray may become the state’s youngest deputy chief minister. The 29-year-old is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest and win an election.

Shiv Sena has time and again hinted that Thackeray will be a contender for the post of chief minister in the future. Last week, incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled out giving the top post to the Shiv Sena and said the saffron party would be happy to offer Thackeray the post of deputy chief minister.

The Worli seat was previously held by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde.

