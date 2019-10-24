Congress candidate Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh on Thursday won the Latur Rural Assembly constituency in Maharashtra by more than one lakh votes.

The None of the Above, or NOTA, option received the most votes after Deshmukh, who is the younger son of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. Deshmukh polled 1,34,615 votes while 27,449 voters chose NOTA.

Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh of the Shiv Sena finished third with 13,459 votes while Done Manchakrao Baliram of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi came fourth with 12,930 votes.

NOTA received more votes than the Shiv Sena, the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Bahujan Samaj Party combined.

Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh’s brother Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh was leading from Latur City, ahead of his nearest candidate Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti of the Bharatiya Janata Party by more than 40,000 votes.

