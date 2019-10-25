Gujarat-based company HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited has won the contract to revamp the Central Vista and the Parliament in New Delhi, PTI reported. Central Public Works Department Director General Prabhakar Singh said on Friday that the company had executed several projects in the past, and 80% weightage was given to quality and the rest to finances during the selection process.

On September 2, the Central Public Works Department, which operates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, had floated a tender calling for proposals for “Development/Redevelopment of Parliament Building, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista”. The objective of the tender was to “replan the entire Central Vista area from the gates of Rashtrapati Bhavan up to India Gate”.

The 3-km-long Central Vista stretches from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to the tender, the new plan will represent “values and aspirations of a New India – Good Governance, Efficiency, Transparency, Accountability and Equity and is rooted in the Indian Culture and social milieu”. The project aims to redesign the Central Vista by November 2020, with further changes to Parliament and the ministries over the subsequent four years.

The tender called for redesigning Parliament, either with the “same outer façade or construct a new state-of–art building located in close vicinity”.

