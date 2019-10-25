The Election Commission announced on Friday that bye-elections to three Assembly seats in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand will be held on November 25.

The four seats that will go to the polls are Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar in West Bengal. Kaliaganj is a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes. The notifications for the two states will be issued on October 30, and the results will be out on November 28.

These bye-polls were not held along with 53 other bye-elections on October 21 based on requests from the two state governments, PTI reported. Uttarakhand had cited local body elections and West Bengal had cited Durga Puja festivities.

Out of the 51 Assembly seats in 17 states where bye-polls were held this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party alone won 17 and the Congress secured 11 after the results were announced on Thursday. Previously, 30 of the 51 Assembly seats were held by the saffron party, 12 by the Congress and the rest by regional parties.

The BJP also faced a setback in Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha constituency as three-time MP Udayanraje Bhosale lost after switching over from the Nationalist Congress to the BJP a month before the state went to polls. In Bihar’s Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency, the Lok Janshakti Party won.

