In pictures: Grandalas in flight, and other winners from Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards 2019
The first prize was won by photographer Yashpal Rahtore for a stunning image of migrating Demoiselle cranes in Rajasthan’s Kheechan village.
The nonprofit Sanctuary Nature Foundation, which publishes wildlife and photography magazine Sanctuary Asia, presented the Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards at an event at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Mumbai on Friday.
The first prize was won by photographer Yashpal Rahtore for a stunning photo of migrating Demoiselle cranes who stop over in the village of Kheechan in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district to rest and refuel. “Rathore’s sensational composition and unusual viewpoint allows us to meditate on the cranes’ many charcoal hues, set against the bright desert sky. It’s a frame that is at once, both dynamic and calm,” read the citation.
Two images – by photographers Abhijit Sinha and Aneesh Sankarankutty – received the joint second prize, while photographers Christy Williams and Kallol Mukherjee jointy received the third prize. Eleven photographs received honourable mentions and merit certificates at the event, which was supported by the Urvi Ashok Piramal Foundation, the True School of Music, and the Wildlife Conservation Trust.
“Conservation photography will play a key role in protecting the biosphere tomorrow,” Sanctuary Asia’s Editor Bittu Sahgal said in a press statement. “Together with advances in technology that have revolutionised photography, comes responsibility. The safety of the subject is more important than the image. Ethics demands that truth rules supreme.”