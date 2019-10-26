The Congress on Friday night lashed out at the Jannayak Janta Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party after two decided to form an alliance to form the next government in Haryana.

The saffron party sealed the deal with Chautala’s outfit after giving him the post of deputy chief minister. Earlier in the day, the Jannayak Janta Party leader said he had not spoken either to the Congress or the BJP about forming the next government and listed his demands. But after the announcement was made Chautala said the decision was taken “to give a stable government to Haryana”.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who lost the Assembly election from Kaithal, said the Jannayak Janta Party was was and would remain the “B-team” of the BJP. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had reportedly spoken to Chautala on Thursday, after results were declared, to urge him to form government with the Congress and Independent legislators to keep the BJP out of power. However, seven Independent legislators also backed the BJP.

“When the BJP wants to gain power by dividing the society, sometimes Raj Kumar Saini and sometimes the JJP-Lok Dal will stand as a puppet,” Surjewala tweeted. “The people now have come to know the reality.”

The Congress spokesperson claimed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the BJP do not have the mandate to rule. “It is also true that the JJP asked for people’s mandate against the BJP and won 10 seats,” he tweeted. “It is also true that the JJP promised that it will never align with the BJP.” The new alliance partners had chosen power over promises, he added.

आख़िर ‘ढोल की पोल’ खुल ही गई।



जजपा-लोकदल भाजपा की ‘बी’ टीम थे, है और सदैव रहेंगे।



जब भाजपा को समाज का बँटवारा कर सत्ता हासिल करनी हो तो कभी राजकुमार सैनी और कभी जजपा-लोकदल कठपूतली बन साथ खड़े हो जाएँगे।



जनता अब तो असलियत जान गई है व पहचान गई है।https://t.co/UweB0F2gnJ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Congress accused the BJP of using allurement of money and power to get majority in the Assembly, and said such a government would be “illegitimate”.

Surjewala tore into the saffron party after Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, who is the MLA from Sirsa and a controversial figure, said he and other Independent candidates had decided to unconditionally support the BJP. Kanda is accused of rape and abetting suicide.

सच्चाई ये है की खट्टर सरकार को जनता ने जनमत से दरकिनार किया



सच्चाई ये भी है की जजपा भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ लोगों से जनमत माँग 10 विधायक जीत कर आई



सच्चाई ये भी है की जजपा ने वायदा किया की कभी भाजपा से गठबंधन नहीं करेंगे



सच्चाई ये भी है की सत्ता की ड्योढ़ी क़समों-वादों से बड़ी हो गई⤵️ pic.twitter.com/u5Y7D7Qlse — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 25, 2019

