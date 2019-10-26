The Tihar director general of prisons said on Saturday that Ajay Chautala, the father of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala, has been granted furlough for a period of two weeks, ANI reported. Ajay Chautala’s furlough came a day after the Jannayak Janta Party pledged support to the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a government in Haryana.

He will be released from jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, the Tihar director general of prisons said.

Ajay Chautala and his father OP Chautala were in 2013 convicted in the teachers’ recruitment scam and are currently serving 10 years in prison. They were found guilty of illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000.

The BJP had won 40 out of the 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, six short of a majority. The Congress won 31 seats, and the Jannayak Janta Party 10 seats. After the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party alliance was formalised, it was announced that Dushyant Chautala would become the deputy chief minister of Haryana, with Manohar Lal Khattar retaining the chief minister’s post.

