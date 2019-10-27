Two MLAs of Maharashtra’s Prahar Janshakti Party on Saturday offered their support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, ANI reported. This increases the Shiv Sena’s bargaining power for the chief minister’s post with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Achalpur MLA and PJP chief Bachchu Kadu and his colleague Rajkumar Patel met Thackeray on Saturday night. “We discussed a range of issues related to our areas including migration, employment, farming with Uddhav ji,” Kadu was quoted as saying by ANI. “We have two MLAs and after Uddhav ji’s assurance over these issues, we have decided to support Shiv Sena.”

Patel, legislator from Melghat constituency, said: “We have basic problems related to road, water and electricity in my constituency. There is also the issue of unemployment among educated youth and migration from villages. We held extensive discussions with Uddhav ji and he has given a positive response. So, we have offered our support to Shiv Sena.”

Shiv Sena gets support of 2 more MLAs of Prahar Janshakti Party. Bachchu Kadu of Achalpur assembly constituency and Rajkumar Patel of Melghat assembly constituency met Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray last night and extended their support to him. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VaWe4jLQ6T — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

The BJP won 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, while the Shiv Sena secured 56. However, an alliance between the two parties is sufficient to take them past the halfway mark of 144 in the Legislature. However, the Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded written assurance from the saffron party that the chief minister’s post will be shared on a 50:50 basis.

Shiv Sena leaders have already pointed out that the party was in a commanding position to bargain for better berths in the Cabinet after the results. Hectic parleys began both in the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena camps over who would be the next chief minister of Maharashtra after the results were announced on Thursday.

Incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said a final decision will be taken after Diwali. He said the “BJP-led alliance will provide a strong and stable government”, and claimed the results were the “highest strike rate by any political party”.

However, the BJP’s tally came down from 122 in 2014 to 105 this year. The Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said also took a dig at BJP, and said that while Fadnavis had claimed Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar was a failed wrestler, he proved to be more powerful, proving that “Maharashtra does not accept arrogance of power”.

