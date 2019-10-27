The five-day Nepalese Hindu festival of Tihar started this week, and the second day, known as Kukur Tihar or “day of the dogs”, was celebrated on Sunday. Dogs are worshipped and celebrated during the festival.
The animals are adorned with flowers, tikka (a red mark applied to their forehead) and offered food after a ceremonial function.
According to Hindu mythology, dogs are believed to be the messenger of Yamraj – the God of death – and worshipping the animals is supposed to help appease Yamraj himself.
The festival also celebrates crows and cows.
Here are some photographs from Kukur Tihar celebrations:
