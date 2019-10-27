The five-day Nepalese Hindu festival of Tihar started this week, and the second day, known as Kukur Tihar or “day of the dogs”, was celebrated on Sunday. Dogs are worshipped and celebrated during the festival.

The animals are adorned with flowers, tikka (a red mark applied to their forehead) and offered food after a ceremonial function.

According to Hindu mythology, dogs are believed to be the messenger of Yamraj – the God of death – and worshipping the animals is supposed to help appease Yamraj himself.



The festival also celebrates crows and cows.

Here are some photographs from Kukur Tihar celebrations:

It’s my dog Lola's first Kukur Tihar – she was very excited, but that only meant it was an even tougher time putting the garland on her! In the end, she loved all the extra attention she received! #HappyKukurTihar 🐶🐕 pic.twitter.com/ZlLt42rXEp — Ambassador Randy Berry (@USAmbNepal) October 27, 2019

Nepal Armed Police dog handlers and their dogs with vermillion on their foreheads and marigold garlands placed around their necks pose for a picture during an event to mark the Hindu Tihar festival in Kathmandu on Sunday. Credit: Prakash Mathema/AFP

Nepal Armed Police dog at the Dog Training School in Kathmandu on Sunday. Credit: Prakash Mathema/AFP

Happy Kukur tihar mero Puntey 😘😘 Thankyou for everything that you've done for us. I wish you great health and long life. #KukurTihar #missingHome pic.twitter.com/p3XAPyiC1j — Darshana Gurung (@Darshnagr8) October 27, 2019

It's Kukur Tihar today, and they will be worshipping and celebrating man's best friend in Nepal and many parts of North Bengal. If one festival deserves to go global, it's this one.

May dog be with you. pic.twitter.com/J9jGe8fI9x — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 27, 2019

A Nepal Armed Police dog handler showers his dog before worshipping at an event to mark the Hindu Tihar festival also known as Diwali at the Armed Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu on Sunday. Credit: Prakash Mathema/AFP

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.