The five-day Nepalese Hindu festival of Tihar started this week, and the second day, known as Kukur Tihar or “day of the dogs”, was celebrated on Sunday. Dogs are worshipped and celebrated during the festival.

The animals are adorned with flowers, tikka (a red mark applied to their forehead) and offered food after a ceremonial function.

According to Hindu mythology, dogs are believed to be the messenger of Yamraj – the God of death – and worshipping the animals is supposed to help appease Yamraj himself.

The festival also celebrates crows and cows.

Here are some photographs from Kukur Tihar celebrations:

Nepal Armed Police dog handlers and their dogs with vermillion on their foreheads and marigold garlands placed around their necks pose for a picture during an event to mark the Hindu Tihar festival in Kathmandu on Sunday. Credit: Prakash Mathema/AFP
Nepal Armed Police dog at the Dog Training School in Kathmandu on Sunday. Credit: Prakash Mathema/AFP
TODAY IS KUKUR TIHAR Everyone of you who knows Friendicoes well know that most of our staff are from Nepal. A country known for worshipping & celebrating dogs. So today on "Kukur Tihar" or the festival of dogs our staff ensured our resident dogs get their share of attention. 😍 What is Kukur Tihar? Kukur Tihar is called Khicha Puja by the Newars.People offer garlands, tika and delicious food to dogs and acknowledge the cherished relationship between humans and dogs. Dogs occupy a special place in Hindu mythology. In every home and street, they get special treatment on this day. As mentioned in the Mahabharata, Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, had a dog as a vahana (vehicle). Yama, the god of death, is believed to own two guard dogs – each with four eyes. The dogs are said to watch over the gates of Naraka, the Hindu concept of Hell.Owing to this belief, this day is also observed as Naraka Chaturdashi. #friendicoes #kukurtihar #nepal

A Nepal Armed Police dog handler showers his dog before worshipping at an event to mark the Hindu Tihar festival also known as Diwali at the Armed Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu on Sunday. Credit: Prakash Mathema/AFP

