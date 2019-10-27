The big news: ISIS chief blew himself up during US raid, says Donald Trump, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan refused to allow Modi’s plane to use its airspace, and Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as chief minister of Haryana for second term.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during US military raid in Syria, says Donald Trump: The terrorist leader detonated his suicide vest after running into the dead end of a tunnel while trying to escape.
- Pakistan refuses to allow PM Modi’s plane to use its airspace for Saudi Arabia visit: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken to show solidarity with the day-long anti-India demonstrations being held across the country.
- Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM for second term, Dushyant Chautala becomes his deputy: The Jannayak Janta Party leader’s father Ajay Chautala, who is out of jail on a two-week furlough, attended the event.
- Modi celebrates Diwali with troops in Rajouri in first visit to J&K since special status was revoked: The prime minister, who visited the Pathankot Air Force Station on his way back from Jammu, lauded the security forces for their ‘monumental service’.
- Kyarr intensifies to become first super cyclone in Arabian Sea in 12 years, Coast Guard on alert: The weather department said Kyarr ‘is very likely’ to remain a super cyclonic storm till Monday morning, and weaken gradually after that.
- Businesses in J&K have lost Rs 10,000 crore due to restrictions, economy is crippled, says trade body: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Ashiq said the main reason for the downturn was the suspension of internet services.
- ‘Ram temple construction will start by December 6,’ claims BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath seemed to urge people to exercise restraint before the Supreme Court judgement is delivered.
- India needs more reforms, innovation to boost economic growth, says World Bank president: David Malpass also called for setting up of local courts, fast-track commercial dispute resolution mechanism, and land data digitisation measures.
- Tamil Nadu officials start drilling new borewell to reach two-year-old trapped underground: The new metre-wide borewell will be used to connect to the one where the boy is stuck through a horizontal passage.
- ‘I told Dushyant to go with BJP’ in Haryana, says JJP founder and deputy CM’s father Ajay Chautala: He and his father, former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, have been in prison since 2013, when they were convicted in a corruption case.
