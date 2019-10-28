European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that the European Union has agreed to extend the exit of Britain from the bloc till January 31, 2020, BBC reported.

Tusk said the bloc would allow for “flextension” – meaning Brexit could take place before the deadline if the British Parliament approved a deal. “The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure,” Tusk tweeted.

Ambassadors to the European Union met in Brussels, Belgium, at 9 am UK time (2.30 pm Indian Standard Time) to discuss the possibility of an extension, The Guardian reported. There will be a briefing by 10, Downing Street, the residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 11 am UK time (4.30 pm IST), followed by a debate on the government’s motion calling for an early election, at 3.30 pm (9 pm IST).

If the MPs vote to allow an early election in December, Brexit could take place sooner than January 31, The Guardian reported.

On October 23, Johnson received a setback after the Parliament approved his Brexit withdrawal plan in principle, and, minutes later, rejected his second bill that would have fast-tracked the necessary legislation in time for the October 31 deadline. Following this, Donald Tusk had recommended that the leaders of the remaining 27 member states approve the delay.

Britain and the European Union signed a new Brexit deal on October 17.

Ahead of the vote on the deal on October 23, the prime minister said he would end an attempt to win Parliamentary approval for his Brexit legislation and instead push for a general election if lawmakers reject his timetable.

