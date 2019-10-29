A 28-member delegation of European Union leaders left for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning for an unofficial visit to the region, ANI reported. The parliamentarians on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the trip should help the leaders understand the cultural and religious diversity of the region, and give them a clear perspective on the “development and governance priorities”.

“It is a good opportunity for us to go into Kashmir as a foreign delegation and to be able to see firsthand for ourselves what is happening on the ground,” said Nathan Gill, a member of the European Union Parliament from Wales.

Tuesday’s visit will be the first for an international delegation since the Indian administration scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, and imposed prohibitory orders.

The delegation is largely comprised of leaders from right-wing parties, including the Alternative für Deutschland or AfD, known for its anti-immigrant stand, The Telegraph reported. In the group, six members are part of France’s far-right Rassemblement party, five are from Poland’s Prawo i Sprawiedliwość, four belong to United Kingdom’s Brexit Party, two are from Italy’s far-right Lega Party and two from Germany’s AfD.

Among others are leaders of the Czech Republic’s centre-Right Christian and Democratic Union – Czechoslovak People’s Party [known as KDU-ČSL], Vlaams Belang, a right-wing party in Belgium, and Spain’s far-right party VOX. The parties are also known for making Islamophobic remarks.

In 2017, AfD leader Alice Wiedel said the presence of over a million refugees had made Germany a “safe haven for criminals and terrorists”, according to ThePrint. The politician also alleged that those involved in attacks on the queer community were always “people with Muslim backgrounds, Arabs”. Italy’s far-right Lega Party had in 2018 had compared African immigrants to slaves.

Two visiting leaders from right-wing parties have reportedly lent their support to India’s decision to impose restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The European Union Office, however, explained that the lawmakers were visiting the country in a personal capacity. “The group of MEPs (Member of European Parliament) visiting India are not part of an official EP delegation,” Director-general for Communication of the European Parliament Jaume Duch Guillot told The Telegraph. “This visit is organised in private capacity and does not represent the House.”

The Opposition on Monday criticised the Centre for allowing the leaders to visit the region when Indian politicians were not allowed to enter the Valley. Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh questioned the Centre’s move, saying it was an “outright insult” to Parliament and democracy.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury pointed out that he was allowed to enter Srinagar only after a Supreme Court order.

Delhi: The delegation of European Union (EU) MPs scheduled to visit Kashmir today, leave for Delhi Airport from their hotel. https://t.co/4R4Jln89Bg pic.twitter.com/PPt5kJCx13 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Members of European Parliament which called on PM Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg today are - Poland's Joana Kopcinska, Poland's Grzegorz Tobiszowski, Italy's Silvia Sardone, Slovakia's Peter Pollak, France's France Jamet, France's Nicholas Bay, Poland's Ryszard Czarnecki. — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

