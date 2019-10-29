President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice SA Bobde the 47th chief justice of India, NDTV reported. He will assume charge on November 18, a day after incumbent Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires.

The confirmation of the appointment came more than a week after Gogoi sent a letter to the Centre, recommending Bobde as his successor. Traditionally, the sitting chief justice has to write a recommendation for his successor.

Bobde is a former chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and is due to retire on April 23, 2021. He was elevated to the top court on April 12, 2013.

The Supreme Court judge received his Bachelor of Arts and law degrees from Nagpur University. In 1978, Bobde enrolled in the Roll of the Bar Council of Maharashtra. He practised at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court for several years and was designated a senior advocate in 1998.

In March 2000, he was elevated to the Bombay High Court bench as an additional judge. Bobde was sworn in as Madhya Pradesh High Court chief justice in October 2012.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.