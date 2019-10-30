A haze of smoke continued to blanket New Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday as pollution levels deteriorated to the “severe” category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index was 415 at 11 am. The data is a 24-hour average. Air this bad “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases”, according to the agency. The Air Quality Index takes into account five chief pollutants – particulate matter with a diameter less than 10 micrometres (PM10), PM2.5, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide.

Pollution levels have increased so much since Diwali celebrations that the Indian men’s cricket team could make outdoor training sessions optional ahead of Sunday’s first Twenty20 International against Bangladesh in New Delhi, a report said.

The air quality in the city was in the “very poor” category on Tuesday, with a reading of 400 at 4 pm. On Monday morning, hours after Diwali celebrations, the air quality had touched the 463 mark.

The Delhi government on Tuesday claimed that farm fires in Punjab and Haryana had increased drastically since Monday, and the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s air pollution might peak, PTI reported.

The government said latest NASA images showed a drastic increase in crop residue burning in the two neighbouring states. “The effective stubble fire counts in Haryana and Punjab have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 in the past 24 hours, which is a matter of extreme concern for the residents of Delhi,” it added.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or SAFAR, the share of smoke from stubble burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 levels is likely to jump to 29% on Wednesday from 25% on Monday.

As the quality of air plummeted, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Punjab and Haryana “with folded hands” to take concrete steps against stubble burning so that the national capital does not become a “gas chamber”.

“At our level, we are making all possible efforts and will continue to do so,” he tweeted.