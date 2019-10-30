The Congress on Wednesday announced nationwide protests targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre over the economic slowdown in the country.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said the protests would be organised in districts and state capitals between November 5 to 15 against the “misrule” of the government and will culminate in a “massive programme” in the national Capital in the last week of November.

The special focus of the protests will be on the “adverse impact of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, current economic crisis, mounting unemployment, spiralling price rise, collapse of banking system, heavy loss of jobs in public and private sectors, omnipresent farm distress”, he added.

The party has also planned to hold 35 press conferences across the country between November 1 and 8, ANI reported. Senior Congress leaders will address them in the run-up to the final one in Delhi where other Opposition parties have been invited.

“The party sincerely appeals to all citizens across the country to come forward and make this arrogant government listen to their voices,” Venugopal said.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting of All India Congress Committee general secretaries, state in-charges, heads of frontal organisations and departments on Saturday to review the preparations for the demonstrations.

Ahead of the protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad on a “meditational visit”. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “Rahul Gandhi has gone in the past from time to time on a meditational visit, on which he is currently there, this entire programme was drafted as per his direction and in consultation with him,” according to ANI.



