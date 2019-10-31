Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of the Union territory of Ladakh on Thursday morning, PTI reported. The oath was administered by Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal at an event in Leh.

India scrapped the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, and bifurcated the region into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The implementation of the order to split the region was effective from midnight on Thursday.

Girish Chandra Murmu, a former bureaucrat from Gujarat, will also take oath on Thursday as the first lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

President’s rule was revoked ahead of the swearing-in. “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 19th December, 2018, in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” an official notification said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification late on Wednesday that replaced the state of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Territory, and highlighted a series of measures, including the application of central laws. “... there are references in the state laws that have been applied to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Ladakh to the expressions ‘permanent residents’ or ‘hereditary state subjects’..., wherever they occur, shall be omitted,” the notification said, according to PTI.

It added that references to the “state of Jammu and Kashmir” or “Jammu and Kashmir” or “state” shall be interpreted as “Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir” or “Union Territory of Ladakh”. Any mention of any existing law to the “legislature of the state or any House or Houses” will be construed as references to the legislative assembly or legislature of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

While Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature, Ladakh will be ruled directly from the Centre. Since the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir no longer exists following the revocation of special status, the region’s legislature can make laws pertaining to matters contained in the state list or the concurrent list, except the subjects mentioned in entries one and two – ‘public order’ and ‘police’.

All India Services like the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service will be under the control of the lieutenant governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act says that matters related to rights over land, land tenures, transfer and alienation of agricultural land, land improvement and agricultural loans will be under the domain of the elected government of the Union territory.

Shri RK Mathur, the Lieutenant Governor of the newly formed Union Territory of #Ladakh, taking oath. pic.twitter.com/Y57ZV1vfY0 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) October 31, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.