At least 46 people in Pakistan were killed on Thursday when three bogies of a train caught fire near Liaqatpur City in the district of Rahim Yar Khan, Dawn reported. According to some estimates, the toll is as high as 62.

The fire has been extinguished and rescue teams led by District Deputy Commissioner Jamil Ahmed are now carrying out a cooling and search operation. Army soldiers, including doctors and paramedics, have been deployed to assist rescue teams in the operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. The Army has also dispatched a helicopter from Multan, some 190 km away.

According to Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, the fire broke out on Tezgam Express while passengers were preparing breakfast. Many people saved their lives by jumping off the train, the minister added. “Two cooking stoves blew up,” Rashid told Geo News. “They were cooking, they had [cooking] oil which added fuel to fire.” The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Aijaz Ahmad said train schedule would not be affected by this incident. Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his condolences to the victims’ families, and directed authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured, reported Radio Pak.