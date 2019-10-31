Twelve individuals – human rights activists, scholars and journalists – have so far confirmed to Scroll.in that they were targeted by a spyware on the messaging platform WhatsApp. Some of them suggested that Indian government agencies may have been involved in the surveillance, as they were told by a Canada-based cyber security group that is assisting WhatsApp in investigating the spyware attack.

Two lawyers who were targeted linked the security breach to the Bhima Koregaon case, in which 10 activists were arrested last year.

WhatsApp on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against an Israeli firm whose spyware, Pegasus, was used to target users during a two-week period in May. At least two dozen Indian journalists, academics, Dalit activists and lawyers may have been targeted, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. NSO Group, the Israeli cyber intelligence company, has disputed the allegations but said it has sold its spyware only to government agencies.

Also read:

1) Israeli spyware used to spy on Indian journalists and activists, confirms WhatsApp

2) IT ministry asks WhatsApp for response after Indians targeted in spyware attack

The targets Scroll.in spoke to were alerted by both Citizen Lab, the Canada-based cyber security group, and WhatsApp. Citizen Lab, based in the University of Toronto, said that after the incident in May, it had volunteered to help WhatsApp identify cases of the breach in which the targets were human rights activists and journalists. It claimed to have identified over 100 such cases in at least 20 countries, and has been reaching out to them to help them become more secure.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Thursday asked WhatsApp for a response on the security breach, News18 reported. The ministry asked the social media firm to respond by November 4.

Here’s what the 12 people Scroll.in spoke to said about the calls they received from Citizen Lab informing them that they were targeted using the spyware:

Shalini Gera, Chhattisgarh-based activist

Shalini Gera of the Jagdalpur Legal Aid Group said that when John Scott-Railton of Citizen Lab contacted her in the first week of October, she first googled and convinced herself of his credibility before taking him seriously.

“I was really surprised when he told me the targeting was done between February and May this year,” she said. “As you know, I was persecuted by the Chhattisgarh police two years ago but now I assumed I was of no interest to the government. Then, it struck me that this could be because of the Bhima Koregaon case, I am involved in the case as Sudha’s lawyer.”

Sudha Bharadwaj, also a lawyer, is one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

When she asked him who was responsible for the hacking, Scott-Railton told Gera that “the software costs millions of dollars, and it cannot be your neighbourhood crank using it against you. It has to be someone with a lot of resources, like the state.”

“So I guess it is the Indian state,” Gera said. “I don’t think I am of interest to any other state.”

Nihalsing Rathod, Nagpur-based lawyer

Advocate Nihalsing Rathod, who heads the Human Rights Law Network in Nagpur, alleged that the incriminatory letters cited as evidence in the Bhima Koregaon case may have been planted by government agencies through the spyware. Rathod said Citizen Lab got in touch with him on October 7, he spoke to the group on October 14, and he also received the official communication from WhatsApp about the security breach on October 29.

Rathod is a lawyer for accused Surendra Gadling in the Bhima Koregaon case. Police claim to have recovered several letters from the computers, pen drives and memory cards of the 10 activists arrested in the case since June 2018. The letters allegedly hinted at an intricate Maoist conspiracy to destabilise the country, dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party government and assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked about the probable cause for him being a target, Rathod told Scroll.in he suspects this is related to the case. “I have reason to believe that the Bhima Koregaon case is based on the letters which were planted through this route or some other route by government agencies itself,” Rathod said. “The ridiculous contents of those letters make it more apparent.”

“My senior, [advocate] Surendra Gadling, used to receive similar calls and messages and that is perhaps how they managed to plant those stupid letters on him,” Rathod said. “It all seems connected to the Bhima Koregaon case.”

Also read: 13 letters leaked by Pune police show why it’s hard to believe claims about a Maoist conspiracy

Rathod added that it was now extremely necessary that others who were targeted come forward and litigate, “that being the only platform available in the given state of undeclared emergency”. He said he was trying to get in touch with others who were targeted. “Bugging is not new, nor is strange, but it being done by government is alarming, and cannot be ignored, given what has been done to some of the prominent activists in last two years,” he said.

Bela Bhatia and Degree Prasad Chauhan, rights activists

Chhattisgarh-based human rights activists Bela Bhatia and Degree Prasad Chauhan also claimed to have been targets of the surveillance.

Bhatia said Citizen Lab advised her to change her phone and told her that she had been a target because of her work, as had other human rights activists and lawyers. “He [Citizen Lab member] clearly told me, ‘It is your own government which is doing this [surveillance]’,” Bhatia told Scroll.in. She said she saw this as “an extension of the on-the-ground surveillance that people working in Bastar are subjected to”.

Degree Prasad Chauhan said he may have been a target because he had been working on Dalit rights for more than 15 years and had raised his voice against atrocities against Dalits.

A screenshot of the communication received by Bela Bhatia from WhatsApp on October 29.

Anand Teltumbde, academic and writer on Dalit issues

Anand Teltumbde, who is also an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, received a call from Citizen Lab around eight or nine days ago to inform him that he had been targeted. “I was cautious at first but after checking with friends, I realised they were legitimate,” he told Scroll.in. “They told me this [the spyware] was a sophisticated programme that could take control of your phone: turn on the microphone and the camera, steal your passwords.”

Shubhranshu Choudhary, former BBC journalist

Shubhranshu Choudhary, who works in Chhattisgarh as a peace activist, said he was also first informed by Citizen Lab that he had been a target of surveillance over WhatsApp. When Citizen Lab contacted him, he asked, “How do I trust you?” After verifying Citizen Lab’s credentials, he took the group’s advice on beefing up his digital security, he said.

Choudhary said Citizen Lab told him the Israeli spyware had been sold only to governments, which suggested that the Indian government had used it against him. “During my days as a BBC journalist, there used to be phone surveillance,” he said. “Now I have been working on the new peace process in Bastar. This might be connected to that.”

Ashish Gupta, Delhi-based activist

Ashish Gupta, an activist with the People’s Union for Democratic Rights who lives in Delhi, said he received a call from a “Canada-based NGO” – a possible reference to the Citizen Lab – about a month ago. “They said, ‘Do you know your mobile phone has been hacked?’ I replied, ‘Yes, it is possible’.”

Gupta recalled that in July, he was forcibly thrown out of several WhatsApp groups, even those for which he was the administrator. “I dismissed it then as a technical issue but now I’m wondering if this was connected to the surveillance,” he said.

Seema Azad, activist

Seema Azad, an activist with the People’s Union for Civil Liberties based in Allahabad, said she received a message from WhatsApp alerting her about the possibility that her phone may have been compromised. “I had been receiving international calls but I did not take it seriously until I read in the newspaper today that many people have been targeted,” she said. “I read that human rights activists, lawyers and journalists have been targeted. I am all three.”

Azad was charged with sedition in a Maoist case that resulted in a conviction in a lower court in 2012. The High Court is hearing Azad’s appeal and has granted her bail in the case.

Vivek Sundara, social and environmental activist

Activist Vivek Sundara said he got a message from John Scott-Railton of Citizens Lab about a week ago, saying he was a possible victim of the hack. “I deleted it [the message] because it seemed suspicious,” he said. “He sent it again. I deleted it again. Then I got a message from WhatsApp telling me about cybersecurity and what measures I could take to secure myself. I still thought it was spam. It’s not until I met Shalini Gera yesterday and she told me that she had received a similar call that I began to take this seriously.”

Gera was also one of the activists who was targeted.

Saroj Giri, assistant professor at Delhi University

Saroj Giri, an assistant professor in the department of Political Science, said he got a message from Citizen Lab earlier this month. “Was slightly spooked but also tickled me somewhat because this was such advanced malware,” he said. “They said that Pegasus virus had been installed on my phone. I ignored it. But the next day they called me on WhatsApp. Since then, they have been in regular touch with me.”

Sidhant Sibal, journalist

WION, a news channel, said its diplomatic and defence correspondent Sidhant Sibal had also been targeted by the spyware. Sibal confirmed this to Scroll.in.

Whatsapp used to hack smartphones. Around 1400 users from around the world affected. WION's @sidhant was also targeted.

Whatsapp sues an #Israel firm, accusing it of hacking phones of scribes, diplomats & activists.

Catch the full story on #Gravitas with @palkisu | 9 PM IST pic.twitter.com/WdZJmNVqnz — WION (@WIONews) October 30, 2019

Rajeev Sharma, strategic analyst and columnist

Strategic analyst Rajeev Sharma said he had got a detailed message from WhatsApp about the security breach. “Besides, a fortnight before that, I got a call from Citizen Lab – a fairly long conversation – wherein I was told that my phone was under surveillance from March to May this year.”

He said: “No idea [why the government might be tapping me]. They [Citizen Lab] suggested that if I could change my handset I will be more secure. But I didn’t and told them in another conversation later on that I am not doing so because I am not indulging in any illegal or anti-national activity.”

WhatsApp’s claims

According to The Indian Express, more than 20 Indians, including academics, lawyers, and Dalit activists were alerted that their phones had been under surveillance for two weeks in May. In the lawsuit against the Israeli firm and its parent company, WhatsApp alleged that they had engaged in “unlawful access and use” of the platform’s computers. The NSO Group allegedly developed the malware to gain access to messages and other communications after they were decrypted on the devices of those targeted. This also allowed hackers to bypass WhatsApp’s encryption, according to The New Yorker.

The petition said that laws in the United States and California were violated, along with the platform’s terms of service, and added that smartphones were accessed through just missed calls. “We believe this attack targeted at least 100 members of civil society which is an unmistakable pattern of abuse,” it said. “This number may grow higher as more victims come forward.”

The plea said that the software, which was developed by NSO, was designed in a way that it can be remotely installed to hack into devices using the Android, BlackBerry, and iOS operating systems, according to AFP. The attackers reportedly “reverse-engineered the WhatsApp app and developed a program to enable them to emulate legitimate WhatsApp network traffic in order to transmit malicious code” to get into the devices.

The Israeli NSO Group refuted the allegations levelled against it. Citizen Lab had flagged the possible security breaches through Pegasus in September 2018.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.