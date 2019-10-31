The incriminatory letters cited as evidence in the Bhima Koregaon case may have been planted by government agencies through a spyware that targeted Indian journalists and human rights activists on WhatsApp, Nagpur-based advocate Nihalsing Rathod told Scroll.in on Thursday. Rathod, who said he had also been targeted by the security breach, heads the Human Rights Law Network in Nagpur.

Chhattisgarh-based human rights activists Bela Bhatia and Degree Prasad Chauhan also claimed to have been targets of the surveillance.

According to a report in The Indian Express, messaging platform WhatsApp has admitted that Indian journalists and human rights activists were targets of surveillance through the use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for two weeks in May. WhatsApp filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group, which allegedly developed the spyware. NSO Group disputed the allegations but said Pegasus has been sold only to government agencies. The news report did not reveal the identities of those targeted in India.

Rathod said he had faced the same problem, and had complained to WhatsApp in April. Both Rathod and Bhatia received an official communication from WhatsApp about the matter on October 29. Citizen Lab, a Canada-based cyber security group, alerted both of them about the security breach – Bhatia in late September and Rathod on October 7.

A screenshot of the communication received by Bela Bhatia from WhatsApp on October 29.

Bhatia said Citizen Lab advised her to change her phone and told her that she had been a target because of her work, as had other human rights activists and lawyers. “He [Citizen Lab member] clearly told me, ‘It is your own government which is doing this [surveillance]’,” Bhatia told Scroll.in. She said she saw this as “an extension of the on-the-ground surveillance that people working in Bastar are subjected to.”

Degree Prasad Chauhan said he may have been a target because he had been working on Dalit rights for more than 15 years and had raised his voice against atrocities against Dalits.

Asked about the probable cause for him being a target, Rathod told Scroll.in he suspects this is related to the Bhima Koregaon case. “My senior, [advocate] Surendra Gadling, used to receive similar calls and messages and that is perhaps how they managed to plant those stupid letters on him,” he said. “It all seems connected to the Bhima Koregaon case.”

Gadling is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case. Police claim to have recovered several letters from the computers, pen drives and memory cards of the 10 activists arrested in the case since June 2018. The letters allegedly hinted at an intricate Maoist conspiracy to destabilise the country, dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party government and assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have reason to believe that the Bhima Koregaon case is based on the letters which were planted through this route or some other route by government agencies itself,” Rathod said. “The ridiculous contents of those letters make it more apparent.”

Rathod added that it was now extremely necessary that others who were targeted come forward and litigate, “that being the only platform available in the given state of undeclared emergency”. He said he was trying to get in touch with others who were targeted.

Rathod said the news report in The Indian Express was chilling. “Bugging is not new, nor is strange, but it being done by government is alarming, and cannot be ignored, given what has been done to some of the prominent activists in last two years,” he said.

WhatsApp’s claims

According to The Indian Express, more than 20 Indians, including academics, lawyers, and Dalit activists were alerted that their phones had been under surveillance for two weeks in May. In the lawsuit against the Israeli firm and its parent company, WhatsApp alleged that they had engaged in “unlawful access and use” of the platform’s computers. The NSO Group allegedly developed the malware to gain access to messages and other communications after they were decrypted on the devices of those targeted. This also allowed hackers to bypass WhatsApp’s encryption, according to The New Yorker.

The petition said that laws in the United States and California were violated, along with the platform’s terms of service, and added that smartphones were accessed through just missed calls. “We believe this attack targeted at least 100 members of civil society which is an unmistakable pattern of abuse,” it said. “This number may grow higher as more victims come forward.”

The plea said that the software, which was developed by NSO, was designed in a way that it can be remotely installed to hack into devices using the Android, BlackBerry, and iOS operating systems, according to AFP. The attackers reportedly “reverse-engineered the WhatsApp app and developed a program to enable them to emulate legitimate WhatsApp network traffic in order to transmit malicious code” to get into the devices.

The Israeli NSO Group refuted the allegations levelled against it. Citizen Lab had flagged the possible security breaches through Pegasus in September 2018.

