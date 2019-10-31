The Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and named its new leader. The terrorist group made the announcement in an audio recording it released, The Guardian reported.

Baghdadi had been declared leader of the Islamic State in 2014. He killed himself during a United States forces raid on Saturday. The US on Wednesday released a video and photographs of the special forces raid in a compound in Idlib, Syria, during which Baghdadi killed himself.

The Islamic State also confirmed the death of spokesperson Abu al-Hasan al-Muhajir, who was killed on 27 October. Mujahir had been considered a likely successor to Baghdadi, according to BBC.

The terror group’s audio recording contained a warning to the United States. “Don’t you see that you have become a laughing stock to the world,” The Guardian reported it as saying. “Your destiny is controlled by an old fool who goes to sleep with one opinion and wakes up with another. Do not celebrate or get arrogant.”

US President Donald Trump had announced Baghdadi’s death, and had claimed that the he died after running into a tunnel while he was “whimpering” and “crying”. Trump had said Baghdadi had “died like a dog”.

