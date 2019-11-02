The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday expelled Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmad Laway after he attended the oath taking ceremony of Kashmir’s new Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu. Murmu was sworn in on Thursday, after the two new Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir came into existence.

Laway was expelled for anti-party activities, PTI reported. A party spokesperson said that this was not the first time Laway had gone against PDP directives.

Laway and another party MP Mir Mohammed Fayaz had torn a copy of the Constitution in Parliament in August when Home Minister Amit Shah had presented the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha, PTI reported.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has been under house arrest since the Centre on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status.