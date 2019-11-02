The Israeli Defense Forces said on Saturday that they carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, in response to rockets attacks on Israel by militants, AP reported. Palestinian militants fired at least 10 rockets at Israel on Friday, eight of which were intercepted by Israel’s missile defence system. However, one of the rockets hit a house in the town of Sderot.

“Tonight IDF warplanes attacked a wide array of terror targets, including a military compound belonging to the naval forces of the Hamas terror group, a military compound belonging to the organization’s air defense system, a missile simulator, training facilities, an arms manufacturing site, and a military compound used as a weapons storehouse,” the Israeli Army said in a statement according to The Times of Israel.

“The attack was carried out in response to the launching of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier in the evening,” the statement added. The Army said that the Israeli Air Force also attacked Hamas’ “underground infrastructure” in the north, centre, and south of the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said one person, identified as Ahmed al-Sheri, 27, died in the airstrikes. Two Palestinians sustained moderate or serious shrapnel wounds, the ministry added.

In Israel, a 65-year-old woman was lightly hurt when she fell while running towards a shelter during the rocket attacks. At least five people were treated for anxiety.

The Gaza Strip had been relatively quiet for a few months prior to Friday and Saturday’s incidents. Israeli tanks had shelled Hamas positions in March. The forces said its tanks hit “a number of positions belonging to the Hamas terror group”.

In May, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to continue “massive strikes” in response to rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

