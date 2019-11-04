The BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 40,434.83 points in early trade on Monday as inflows of foreign funds continued and global cues provided a boost to the market, PTI reported. This was higher than the previous intraday high of 40,344.99 points, which the Sensex hit on Thursday.

At 10.23 am, the Sensex was at 40,345.98, higher by 180.95 points since Friday’s close, while the Nifty 50 was at 11,954.85, up by 64.25 points. The indices have been gaining for the last six sessions.

Tata Steel, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the top gainers on the Sensex, while the losses were led by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Consultancy Services. On the Nifty 50, the stocks that gained the most were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bharti Infratel, Vedanta and Hindalco. The top five losers were Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil Corporation, Bajaj Auto and Titan.

The rupee appreciated 16 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.65 in early session.

