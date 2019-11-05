At least 1,300 people continue to be detained in Jammu and Kashmir since Centre’s August 5 order to scrap the region’s special status, The Hindu reported, citing a police report. The data showed that around 6,300 people, including politicians, had been rounded up in the last three months. Tuesday marked the third month since prohibitory restrictions were placed in the region.

“Around 1,300 continue to remain behind the bars and the rest have been released,” said the police report. The data showed that 2,000 additional arrests were made between the months of September and October from areas from where protests were reported. The clashes were purportedly between security personnel and locals.

Police said that among the total 279 politicians and party workers detained since August, 227 were still under detention. “Around 34 senior political leaders remain detained at the Centaur hotel in Srinagar,” police said. Among the politicians put under detention are three former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

Political leaders detained at the Centaur hotel may be moved to another location in the city as the heating system of the establishment was insufficient, the officials added.

India had on August 5 rescinded the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, paving the way for the creation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. These came into existence on October 31.

Protests after European Union politicians’ visit

Following the visit of parliamentarians of the European Union in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been an increase in protests in the Valley. Police data suggested that the number of such cases went up to 51 on October 29. The 23-member European Union delegation was on an unofficial two-day trip to the region then.

According to the police, October recorded very few stone-pelting incidents and the number of clashes in Kashmir was in single digit.

After criticism from the Opposition over the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs had clarified on October 31 that the visit was not meant to internationalise the matter, and that such delegations need not necessarily come through official channels.

After their visit, the politicians said that the revocation of the region’s special status and India’s subsequent moves there were the country’s internal matter. The legislators said they did not want to interfere in Indian politics, and identified terrorism as the major factor for instability in Kashmir.

