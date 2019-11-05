The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at 169 locations across India on Tuesday, reports said. The searches are connected to 35 bank fraud cases worth more than Rs 7,000 crore, according to PTI.

Unidentified officials said the fraud cases pertain to several banks, including the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India.

The agency is investigating an alleged scam involving SEL Manufacturing in Bank of Maharashtra worth Rs 113.55 crore, Advance Surfactants’ role in alleged fraud in SBI worth Rs 118.49 crore, and Eskay Knit’s transactions that reportedly caused Dena Bank (now Bank of Baroda) to lose Rs 42.16 crore. The CBI is also looking into alleged fraud by Krishna Knitwear Technology, worth more than Rs 27 crore, in Canara Bank. The agency has booked these companies’ directors and promoters in separate cases.

Searches are currently underway in Delhi; Chandigarh, Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana; Amritsar, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana in Punjab; Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Noida, Kanpur, Chandauli, Varanasi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh; Baramati, Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan in Maharashtra; and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

According to reports, some locations in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru; Tirupur, Chennai and Madurai in Tamil Nadu; Kollam and Kochi in Kerala; Bhavnagar, Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Bhopal and Morena in Madhya Pradesh; West Bengal and Bihar’s capital cities Kolkata and Patna; Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh; and Hyderabad in Telangana are also being searched.