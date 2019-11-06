A video released by the Pakistani government to welcome Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur shows a poster depicting three Khalistani separatist leaders of the early 1980s in the background, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. The Kartarpur corridor is scheduled to be opened on November 9.

The poster has the message “Khalistan 2020”, apparently a reference to the referendum planned for 2020 on the question of a separate Sikh homeland. Sikhs for Justice, the United States-based separatist group leading the campaign, was banned by India in July.

Separatist leaders Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, who are seen in the poster, were killed during the Indian Army’s Operation Blue Star at Amritsar’s Golden Temple in June 1984.

Bhindranwale was the head of the religious sect Damdami Taksal, Shabeg Singh was an Indian Army general who joined the movement in 1984, while Khalsa was a student leader who headed the banned All India Sikh Students Federation.

The four-minute video has a song and clips of Sikh pilgrims visiting several gurdwaras across Pakistan. The Pakistani government released it in three parts on its Twitter account.



Responding to the video, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “All this is what I have been warning about since day one, that Pakistan has a hidden agenda here.”

In November 2018, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had criticised some sections of the media for their purported portrayal of the Kartarpur project as a “conspiracy to create Khalistan”. Intelligence agencies have earlier warned that Sikh separatists may use the Kartarpur corridor to promote their agenda.

Last month, India and Pakistan signed an agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor, which will allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan without a visa.

The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in India’s Punjab state to the gurdwara in Kartarpur, where Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak is believed to have settled after his travels. He was also laid to rest in Kartarpur.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate the corridor on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the passenger terminal building at Dera Baba Nanak a day earlier.

